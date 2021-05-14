Israeli Military Announces Campaign of Attacks on Hamas Naval Forces, Posts Strike Footage - Video

The Israeli military has been hitting Hamas naval forces in Gaza, the press service of the IDF has announced.
"Over the past few days, IDF aircraft have struck dozens of targets belonging to the Hamas naval force, including vessels, weapons warehouses, observation posts and military compounds," the press service said in a tweet on Friday.
The video shows missile cam footage of projectiles flying toward buildings on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Sputnik could not independently confirm that the facilities hit were military-related.
The Gaza Strip has been under a naval blockade by Israel since 2007, when Hamas took over the territory and established self-rule. Tel Aviv has accused the militants of using the coast for weapons smuggling, but has itself been charged with attacking of seizing vessels containing humanitarian cargoes.
