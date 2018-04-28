Israeli Air Strikes Target ‘Hamas Navy’ in Gaza Port – Army

"IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jets targeted 6 military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization's naval force in the Gaza Strip," the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.
Hundreds of Palestinians tried to breach the fence earlier in the day to cross into what they say is their ancestral land. Israeli soldiers used live fire, killing three people. A total of 43 people have lost their lives over five weeks of violence at the border, which IDF blames on Hamas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)