05:35 GMT +328 April 2018
    Israeli F-15

    Israeli Air Strikes Target ‘Hamas Navy’ in Gaza Port – Army

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Military & Intelligence
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli jets fired at six naval targets that belong to Palestine’s militant group Hamas in a Gaza port on Friday night in response to new clashes on the border, the army said.

    "IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jets targeted 6 military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organization's naval force in the Gaza Strip," the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

    Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, the southern Gaza Strip March 30, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Hamas Leader Vows to Continue Protests in Gaza Until 'Return of Palestine'
    Palestinian media said several small vessels had been hit. The IDF justified the strikes by a new wave of unrest on the Gaza-Israeli border, which it called a "mass infiltration attempt."

    Hundreds of Palestinians tried to breach the fence earlier in the day to cross into what they say is their ancestral land. Israeli soldiers used live fire, killing three people. A total of 43 people have lost their lives over five weeks of violence at the border, which IDF blames on Hamas.

    Tags:
    airstrike, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, Palestine, Israel
