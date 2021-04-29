US Officials to Meet Mideast Partners in Coming Days for Iran Talks - Reports

The report said on Wednesday a senior United States delegation will travel over the coming week to the Middle East to discuss a range of important matters related to US national security and efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.
The report, citing a US-based diplomatic source, said the delegation will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss the ongoing Vienna talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.
Other media reports said the US delegation will also visit Egypt and Jordan during the trip to the Middle East.
US media reported that the delegation will include US coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk; State Department counselor Derek Chollett; acting US Assistant Secretary for Near East Affairs, Joey Hood; and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul.
All comments
Show new comments (0)