Houthis Claim to Have Launched Multiple Drones at Saudi Targets, Including Aramco Refineries

Earlier in April, Houthis said that they had staged a drone attack on "sensitive and important" sites in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Yemen's Houthi rebel group said that it had attacked Saudi Arabia with 17 drones, including 10 of the Samad-3 type drones launched towards Saudi Aramco refineries in Jubeil and Jeddah.

According to Al Masirah TV, the Houthis said that they'd also attacked Saudi Arabia with two ballistic missiles.

The Houthis claim that the offensive has lasted since Sunday evening and that their objectives have been achieved successfully.

There was no immediate confirmation of the attack from Saudi Arabia.

On 22 March, Saudi Arabia proposed a comprehensive UN-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen, but the Houthis demanded that Riyadh first lift the economic blockade of Yemeni ports and airports.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in Yemen's north and west. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.