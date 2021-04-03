Saudi-Led Coalition Says It Destroyed Houthis' Explosive-Laden Boat in Red Sea

A Saudi-led coalition announced on Saturday that it has "foiled an imminent attack", hitting a boat loaded with explosives which belonged to the Houthi militants.
Saudi state TV also cited the coalition, saying that the Houthis "continue to threaten maritime shipping lines and global trade".
The Saudi-led coalition, which comprises mainly Arab members, has been involved in operations in neighbouring Yemen where civil war has been fought since 2014 between government forces and Houthi militants.
In retaliation, the Houthi movement has launched repeated attacks on Saudi facilities.
Last month, Saudi Arabia proposed bringing the conflict to a halt via an UN-sponsored ceasefire. However, since the proposal was announced, Saudi Arabia has been the target for more attacks. One of the strikes hit a terminal in Jizan, causing a massive fire and a fuel tank to explode, but no casualties because of the blaze were reported.
