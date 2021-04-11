Natanz Plant Incident Caused by 'Act of Nuclear Terrorism', Iran's Vice-President Says

Iran's Vice-President Ali Akbar Salehi has announced that Tehran is treating today's incident involving Natanz nuclear plant's power grid as an act of "nuclear terrorism".
"Iran condemns this heinous attack and reminds the international community and the [International Atomic Energy Agency] of the need to combat such acts of nuclear terrorism", Salehi said.
The vice-president added that the Islamic republic reserves the right to respond appropriately to whoever Tehran finds is guilty of the attack. At the same time, Salehi described todays incident at the nuclear plant as "evidence" that Iran's enemies were "failing" to impede the country's success in the sphere of nuclear energy and in negotiations, by which he presumably meant talks between the US and Tehran on their both returning to the JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal.
Earlier, a member of Iran's parliament, Malek Shariati Niasar said that Tehran also suspects an act of "sabotage" caused the incident at the nuclear facility, which did not result in casualties or pollution, but led to the shutdown of its power grid. He noted that the power grid incident took place on Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day and also amid attempts to return the US to complying with the Iran nuclear deal and lift its sanctions.
