Register
16:30 GMT04 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends Mimouna celebration at the home of Likud lawmaker Osnat Mark

    Netanyahu Says ‘Right-Wing Government Possible’, Gantz Insists Move ‘Would Bring Upon Us a Disaster’

    © Photo : Twitter / netanyahu
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082538530_0:264:1501:1107_1200x675_80_0_0_65ecdc1081cac2065aa488c842b00f47.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104041082538598-netanyahu-says-right-wing-government-possible-gantz-insists-move-would-bring-upon-us-a-disaster/

    Israelis went to the polls last month for legislative elections to the Knesset, with the elections called in December after the collapse of the grand Likud and Blue and White-led coalition government.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed confidence in his party’s ability to form a new coalition government, telling constituents that such a coalition would be needed to tackle the many challenges facing the country.

    “The struggle for the homeland and the Land of Israel does not end. The struggle for settlements does not end. The struggle for our right to defend ourselves does not end, nor does the battle against Iran, which wants to return to the nuclear deal,” Netanyahu said, speaking at a celebration marking the end of Passover on Saturday night, his remarks cited by the Jerusalem Post.

    “Faced with these challenges and the enormous opportunities before us, we now need a stable right-wing government for years to take care of all the citizens of Israel,” he added. “That is what is being demanded at the moment. And with the help of God, we will achieve it – and I believe it is possible.”

    Third stage of Israeli space launch vehicle Shavit
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / טל ענבר / Shavit 3rd stage
    Iran Asks Why Israel Gets Preferential Treatment With IAEA Despite Its Arsenal of Nukes
    Netanyahu’s Likud lost seven seats in the 23 March elections, taking 30 seats, accounting for one quarter of the country’s 120 seat Knesset parliament. The prime minister would need to cobble together a 61 seat coalition to form a new government, with his opponents also engaged in talks to do the same.

    Israel has held a record four elections in the last two years, with each one ending in a political stalemate and weeks of negotiations to try to put together a coalition. The 2 March 2020 election saw the formation of an unlikely grand coalition between Likud, a right-wing party, and Blue and White, an alliance of centrist and liberals led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, but the coalition collapsed in late 2020 after months of disagreement about the state budget.

    Gantz warned Saturday night that a new “extreme far-right government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu” would be create an “unbalanced” government that “would bring upon us a disaster.”

    “We will go with those who are honest in their values, we will keep at a distance those who have personal interests at heart,” the outgoing defence minister added.

    Gantz previously indicated that he would “happily” recommend Yair Lapid, chief of the centrist Yesh Atid party, the chance to form a government if he saw it to be realistic possibility. Yesh Atid took 17 seats in last month’s election, adding to the 13 it took in March 2020 when it was part of the Blue and White alliance. The party joined opposition after Netanyahu and Gantz formed their grand coalition.

    Naftali Bennett, leader of the Yamina ‘new right’ alliance, met with Lapid Saturday night for coalition talks after meeting with Netanyahu on Friday. Lapid’s office described the talks with Lapid as “good” and said another meeting had been scheduled for a later date.

    Mansour Abbas, who heads the United Arab List, known in Hebrew as Raam
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Israel’s Kingmaker: Why Mansour Abbas And United Arab List Could Hold Key To Power For Netanyahu
    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, a known critic of Israel’s seemingly never-ending cycle of elections, is expected to start consultations on the formation of a new government on Monday, the same day Netanyahu’s corruption trial is expected to resume. Netanyahu has been implicated in several fraud, breach of trust, pay-to-play and graft cases. The prime minister has denied all charges against him.

    Although the president ordinarily tasks the Knesset member with the most fellow legislators (in this case Likud) to form a government, he could theoretically ask any MP with doing so. Rivlin asked both Netanyahu and Gantz to form a government following the 2020 race. If a new government cannot be formed, another round of elections will be called.

    Related:

    Coalitions Fail to Secure Majority in Israel's Parliamentary Elections - Final Ballot
    Hacker Group With Alleged Ties to Iran, Targeted 25 Medical Researchers in US, Israel, Watchdog Says
    Hezbollah Leader Claims Tel Aviv, Washington Have Not Dropped Plans to Build Greater Israel
    Microsoft's New Chip Development Centre Secretly Launched in Israel, Reports Say
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarcophagus with the mummy of Pharaoh Ramesses IV during the parade of mummies on the street of Cairo
    Mummified Pharaohs Paraded Through Egyptian Capital on Way to New Museum
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse