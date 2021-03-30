Register
17:14 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma (File)

    Bashar Assad, His Wife Asma Recover From Coronavirus

    © AFP 2021 / LOUAI BESHARA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103301082491706-bashar-assad-his-wife-asma-recover-from-coronavirus/

    The Syrian first couple tested positive for the coronavirus on 8 March after experiencing mild symptoms, going into self-isolation and continuing to perform their duties under quarantine. Syria’s Covid response has been complicated by US and European sanctions, which have restricted the delivery of even basic medical supplies during the pandemic.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma have recovered from the coronavirus and returned to work as normal, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported, citing the office of the president.

    “After the end of the end of the quarantine period, the disappearance of symptoms of infection with Covid-19, and negative PCR test results, President Bashar Assad and Mrs. Assad resumed their work normally today,” the office indicated, adding that the couple wished others suffering from the disease a speedy recovery.

    Syria has reported a sharp rise in infections in February, with a national vaccination campaign formally kicked off earlier this month. Officially, the country has registered less than 19,000 cases of Covid-19 and 1,200 Covid-related deaths. However, lack of testing and severe damage to Syria’s healthcare system caused by the war have led to fears that the situation may be much worse.

    Damascus’ allies have sought to assist the country in its battle against the virus, with Syria approving the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in February and receiving a relief batch containing an unknown number of doses, with the Arab Republic announcing last week that it expects another batch to arrive in April.

    A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) centre, at a sports hall in Netivot, Israel February 4, 2021
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Did Israel Really Plan Secret Agreement to Buy COVID Vax for Syria as Part of Prisoner Swap Deal?
    Riyad Haddad, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia, said that the vaccination process has so far focused on inoculating medical staff in Damascus, Latakia, Homs and other cities. Haddad said Syria was considering purchasing China’s CoronaVac vaccine, produced by pharmaceutical giant Sinovac Biotech, to speed up the vaccination campaign.

    On Monday, Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, confirmed that China had delivered some 150,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Syria.

    Syria has gone through a brutal foreign-backed civil conflict, with the war killing hundreds of thousands of people, uprooting millions more and destroying hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of infrastructure. The conflict has left Syria’s healthcare system in dire need of reconstruction assistance. These efforts have been severely complicated by US and European sanctions, which have restricted the delivery of even basic medicines and foodstuffs.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin recently slammed the West’s inhumane sanctions policy against Damascus, accusing Washington of pursuing a two-pronged strategy of “economic strangulation” of Syria through a combination of sanctions and the pillaging of oil and food resources from the country’s northeast.

    An employee in the corridor of Assad Hospital in Deir ez-Zor, Syria.
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    An employee in the corridor of Assad Hospital in Deir ez-Zor, Syria.

    Related:

    Syrian Envoy Refutes Reports Assad Was Taken to Moscow for Treatment After Catching Coronavirus
    UK Targets Bashar Al-Assad's Close Allies With Sanctions on 10th Anniversary of Syrian Conflict
    US, Allies Oppose Syria Elections, Blame Assad for 10 Years of War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse