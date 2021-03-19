Terrorists Preparing Provocations Using Poisonous Substances in Syria's Idlib, Russian Military Says

Terrorists from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* are preparing provocations using poisonous substances in the northeast of Syria's Idlib province, Rear Adm, Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, said on Friday.
"The Centre for Reconciliation of Warring Parties is receiving information about the preparation of a provocation with the use of poisonous substances in the north-east of Idlib province by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization," Karpov said.
According to him, the militants plan to stage a chemical attack in the area of the Kityan settlement to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.
The reconciliation centre regularly receives data about provocations with the use of toxic substances in Syria. Earlier this month, the reconciliation centre said that militants from the same terrorist group were intending to stage a chemical attack on the Kabana locality in Idlib. In late February, the Russian military also reported that terrorists were planning to stage a chemical attack to blame the Syrian government forces for the use of chemical weapons against civilians.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states
