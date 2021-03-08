Militants in Syria Plan Staged Chemical Attack in Idlib Province, Russian Military Says

He added that the reconciliation center received information that militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) are preparing a provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.
"The terrorists are planning to conduct a staged chemical attack in a specially built camp in the village of Kabana, the Idlib province, involving the residents of the province as victims and the injured people in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians," Karpov said during a briefing.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was created in February 2016. Its task is to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid and sign agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities.
