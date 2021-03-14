Massive Sandstorm Hits Saudi Arabia, Qatar – Video

This weekend a powerful sandstorm descended on several countries in the Persian Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The weather took a turn for the worse on Friday evening, with strong winds throwing clouds of dust and sand into the air, reducing visibility to mere metres.
Due to the conditions, the activity of both civilian and military aviation in the region has been restricted.
The weather in the region started improving on Sunday.
Numerous videos showing Mother Nature's force have emerged on social media.
Saudi Arabia #Sandstorm pic.twitter.com/BAenP6EYhz— 𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 (@ThierryJFT) March 13, 2021
Saudi Arabia hit by a sand storm. Footage is from Arar. pic.twitter.com/0opb9YOL4x— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) March 12, 2021
Sandstorm that hit the north of Saudi Arabia#Sandstorm #ArabiaSaudita #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/FNzj58LdJ7— Unbelievable Events (@UnbelievableEv1) March 12, 2021
sandstorm today Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/MV4tnHGY9P— Tabassum Shoaib Nathoka (@ShuaibTabassum) March 12, 2021
