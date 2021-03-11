Register
12:29 GMT11 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and the head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen

    Mossad Chief Cohen Pledged Loyalty to Netanyahu Family, Testimony Claims

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Kobi Gideon / Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and the head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0b/1082314774_0:252:1913:1329_1200x675_80_0_0_7a388d756776e7c210e6f09b90f68202.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103111082314808-mossad-chief-cohen-pledged-loyalty-to-netanyahu-family-testimony-claims/

    The Israeli prime minister is facing three separate probes over alleged graft, breach of trust, pay-to-play corruption and bribery. Last month, he pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. His trial is expected to resume on 5 April.

    An Israeli billionaire businessman has accused Mossad director Yossi Cohen of pledging allegiance to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu in exchange for his 2013 promotion to the role of national security advisor, Israeli media report, citing police testimony.

    Cohen’s lobbying was reportedly conveyed to police by Arnon Milchan –an Israeli film producer who resides in Hollywood. Police accuse Milchan of giving Netanyahu bribes in exchange for tax exemption legislation that would benefit the billionaire.

    Milchan is said to have been contacted by Cohen in 2013, while the latter was working as a Mossad official, with Cohen alleged to have asked the billionaire to speak to Netanyahu about considering him for the role of chief of Israel’s National Security Council. Milchan reportedly told Cohen that the Netanyahus “appreciate loyalty”, with Cohen allegedly promising to provide such loyalty.

    Israel's Prime Minister's wife Sara Netanyahu arrives for the meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at Bercy Economy Ministry, in Paris, Wednesday, 6 June 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Alleged Contract With Husband 'Grants Sara Netanyahu Veto in Mossad, IDF Appointments'
    Milchan reportedly also emphasised to Cohen the importance Sara Netanyahu placed on personal loyalty, with Cohen said to have asked regularly what the Israeli first lady thought of him as part of an effort to be seen in a positive light by the powerful family.

    Hadas Klein, an assistant to Mr. Milchan, is also said to have testified in the case.

    Cohen was appointed to head Israel’s National Security Council in August 2013, and in late 2015, was tapped to succeed Tamir Pardo as Mossad’s director. Last summer, his term in office was extended through June 2021.

    The prime minister’s office did not immediately comment on the reports. Cohen denied the allegations. A statement on behalf of Sara Netanyahu indicated that she “rejects the blatant lie told time and time again” that “she somehow has anything to do with nominations in any way”.

    Cohen is seen to be one of the Netanyahu family’s “closest confidants”, with media describing him as the prime minister’s “shadow warrior” in a number of diplomatic and military campaigns.

    Last year, a senior advisor to Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a newspaper that Cohen is the strongest candidate to succeed Netanyahu as head of the Likud Party, saying he has the right combination of “charm and cruelty” to do so.

    Prime Minister Netanyahu is facing three separate criminal cases, with the evidence phase of his trial set to begin in April. ‘Case 1000’ accuses him of fraud and breach of trust over his alleged acceptance of $200,000 in expensive gifts from Milchan and James Packer, an Australian investor billionaire. In ‘Case 2000’, police accuse Netanyahu of striking a deal with an Israeli newspaper to weaken one of its rival in exchange for favourable coverage. Finally, Case 4000 accuses him of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust over the granting of regulatory reprieve to a telecoms company in exchange for positive coverage by its news site.

    The corruption trial comes as Israelis prepare to vote in legislative elections on 23 March. The country has already faced three rounds of elections between April 2019 and March 2020, with none able to give Likud or its rivals the majority in the Knesset needed to independently form a government.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Confirms UAE Trip Delayed Due to Jordan Overflight 'Difficulties'
    Alleged Contract With Husband 'Grants Sara Netanyahu Veto in Mossad, IDF Appointments'
    Rumours Swirl That Netanyahu, MBS Were Set to Meet in Abu Dhabi During Bibi’s Historic Trip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
    Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse