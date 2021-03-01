Photos: Military Projectile Reportedly Falls in Saudi Arabia's Jazan, Injuring Five People

According to the Saudi Press Agency, three of the injured were Saudi citizens while two were Yemenis.
Photos released by Saudi civil defense show shops and cars in the coastal city, which sits just north of the Saudi-Yemeni border.
#PICTURES: #SaudiArabia's civil defense: A military projectile launched by #Houthis fell in Jazan, injuring five civilians pic.twitter.com/wUgaoOmAYv— Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) March 1, 2021
It's unclear what type of projectile it was. Houthi forces have launched both small suicide drones as well as larger ballistic missiles at Saudi cities as well as civil and military installations.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
