Register
08:28 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv

    Israel's Ultra-Orthodox Community Seeks Integration, Despite Stigmas, Says Local Entrepreneur

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103011082215208-israels-ultra-orthodox-community-seeks-integration-despite-stigmas-says-local-entrepreneur/

    Not many Haredis, who make up some 12 percent of Israel's population, are engaged in the nation's workforce. Even fewer work in the hi-tech sector. Yet an entrepreneur who is a member of the Ultra-Orthodox community says most want to become integrated, but they don't want to be forced to change.

    Israel's Ultra-Orthodox community has become accustomed to being blamed for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 6,000 people in the country.

    The situation wasn't much better before the COVID outbreak. For a long time Haredis have been perceived as individuals who don't work, don't serve in the IDF, and don't study, thereby putting a burden on the nation and its economy.

    Breaking the Stigmas

     However, there are some who've broken the said stigmas, like Yitzik Crombie, a Haredi man and hi-tech entrepreneur.

    Ultra Orthodox Jews ferry the body of a prominent Hasidic Rabbi Shmuel Halevi Wosner during his funeral in Bnei Brak, Israel, Sunday, April 5, 2015
    © AP Photo / Moti Milrod
    Ultra Orthodox Jews ferry the body of a prominent Hasidic Rabbi Shmuel Halevi Wosner during his funeral in Bnei Brak, Israel, Sunday, April 5, 2015

    In 2017, after working for several years as a programmer in high-tech companies, he established Bizmax, an innovative business centre for Haredi men in Jerusalem. Since then his initiative has served as a community and business centre catering to Haredis, cultivating, nurturing, and helping self-employed individuals take their own firms to a higher level of success and productivity.

     

     

    "At Bizmax we organise courses and lectures, teach and train business owners how to build a budget, make a presentation or how to manage their time properly and how to market their products. Basically, we give them the tools they need for success".

    Crombie admits there aren't many Haredis in the high-tech field. Although he cannot give a definite number, his assessment is that there are only "several thousand" Ultra-Orthodox members in the industry.

    Want to Remain Secluded

    And the reason for this is the Haredis' way of life and their general set of priorities.

    "At school, Haredi kids do not learn anything non-Torah related, which means that such subjects as math or English are out of the question. And when they finish studying, [roughly] at the age of 21, they can either choose to continue with their religious education or they can pursue a profession, which often requires them to study basics from scratch".

    Just like the rest of his community, Crombie went through a similar process. After completing his religious studies and realising he wanted to go into programming, he underwent laborious studies, minimising the gaps he had in many basic subjects.

    Ultra-orthodox Jews prepare special matzoh, a traditional handmade Passover unleavened bread, at a bakery in Jerusalem
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Ultra-orthodox Jews prepare special matzoh, a traditional handmade Passover unleavened bread, at a bakery in Jerusalem

    Those efforts finally bore fruit when Crombie was accepted to Harvard and when he later started working for a high-tech company. But for many other representatives of his community, this is not a feasible option.

    "One of the reasons why Haredis avoid going to universities is because of their resilience to adapt. They want to differ themselves from the seculars. They often speak Yiddish, not Hebrew, give different names to their children and erect walls around themselves, simply because they don't want to change".

    Crombie says that some Israeli companies have already understood the need to accept the Haredis as they are without imposing their own set of rules on them.

    Many high-tech firms in Israel employ members of the Ultra-Orthodox community if they prove they are good enough for the job. Many others still discriminate against them because of their looks, or, more recently, because of concerns they might spread the coronavirus inside the company.

    For Israel, the lack of their integration into the workforce is a waste of money. In 2012, the Israeli media published reports trying to calculate the amount of cash that would pour into the Jewish state if all Haredi men were integrated into the workforce.

    Back then, they found that Israel's economy has been losing around $3 billion per annum due to their lack of integration. And now, as their numbers are getting bigger, projected to reach 40 percent of the total population by 2065, that burden might only increase if proper measures are not taken.

    FILE - In this Wednesday, March 10, 2010 file photo, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo
    © AP Photo / DAN BALILTY
    FILE - In this Wednesday, March 10, 2010 file photo, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo

    Crombie agrees with the claims that Haredis need to be integrated, saying it will only "benefit the Ultra-Orthodox, Israeli society as a whole, and the country's economy".

    "I am sure many Haredis also want to get integrated but they don't want to be forced to change. So once they realise they will be able to keep their customs and traditions, they will be able to contribute".
    Tags:
    Orthodox Jews, Jewish state, Jewish, Jewish, Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox Jews, Israel, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse