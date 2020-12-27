Register
08:16 GMT27 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv

    Threat to Israel? As Ultra-Orthodox Community Increases, Secular Population Fears Country's Collapse

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012271081578279-threat-to-israel-as-ultra-orthodox-community-increases-secular-population-fears-countrys-collapse/

    Israel's Haredi population is projected to make up some 40 percent of the country by 2065. And if that happens, the nation's economy might be at risk, simply because its secular individuals, who make up the main work force, will struggle to find the means to sustain it.

    Israel's Ultra-Orthodox community, which currently makes up 12 percent of the country's nine million people has gotten used to being blamed for the Jewish state's multiple problems.

    Israel's Scapegoats?

    With the eruption of COVID-19 in mid-March, Israeli media blamed them for not adhering to the regulations enacted to curb the spread of the virus, and multiple reports have been devoted to registering the instances in which they broke the rules set by the government.

    Such was the case in November, when despite the ban, Ultra-Orthodox cities and neighbourhoods opened their educational institutions.

    And such was the case in December, when reports suggested the Haredi community was still holding mass weddings and gatherings despite the raging pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 3,000 Israelis.

    In fact, the campaign against them was so strong and loud that several high-profile members of the Ultra-Orthodox community published op-eds, claiming the Israeli media was "allowing their blood to be spilt".

    Such accusations, however, are nothing new. Even before the outbreak of the pandemic the Ultra-Orthodox community drew criticism from the Israeli general public and Dr Shuki Friedman, Director of the Centre for Religion, Nation, and State at the Israel Democracy Institute, attributes that tendency to them "often enjoying rights that others do not have".

    Members of the Haredi community, for example, enjoy tax reductions, lower prices on municipality bills, discounts on accommodation, and education.

    Jewish holiday of Purim in Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Jewish holiday of Purim in Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem

    They are also exempt from compulsory military service, and this is something that the general public, who is forced to carry this burden, is struggling to accept.

    But it's not only these factors at play. "The Haredi community has some sort of economic and educational autonomy", explains Friedman. 

    "They have their own curriculum, they allow themselves not to recognise the national symbols of the state and they have their own sources of authority; and this can partially explain the reasons behind Israeli public's criticism towards this community".

    Some twenty years ago, this would not have been the case. The Ultra-Orthodox did enjoy relative autonomy and relied on the state for financial assistance, but their power was limited and so was their ability to dictate the rules of the game.

    Now, however, as their numbers continue to grow, they are projected to reach 40 percent of Israel's population by 2065, their leaders seem to have better chances of making political claims and getting better deals on taxes, education, and even budgets. 

    In 2018, it was reported that Israel had allocated some $400 million of its $148 billion budget to the Ultra-Orthodox community and a year later reports suggested their educational institutions received some $260 million.

    Collapse Looming?

    These demands will keep growing, believes Friedman, considering their high fertility rate and the fact they're considered the fastest-growing community in the world.

    And the risk of their growing appetite could spell problems for the Jewish state and its economy. 

    It was recently reported that with time, as their numbers increase, Israel's secular population, who carries the lion's share of the load might find itself in the minority, something that will result in higher taxes, bigger debts, and broad unemployment.

    It will also mean an expanding poverty cycle and that many children might be brought up without the hope for a better future.

    "Today, we have 50 or even 60 percent of Haredis living below the poverty line. If we keep going in that direction, we will have a situation, where somebody will need to finance them and that 'somebody' will be Israel's secular population", explained the pundit.

    Throughout the years, Israel has initiated projects aimed at integrating the Haredi community. The country's military offered special programmes to those members, who wanted to serve in the army, applying sex segregation in bases with religious soldiers.

    Ultra Orthodox Jews ferry the body of a prominent Hasidic Rabbi Shmuel Halevi Wosner during his funeral in Bnei Brak, Israel, Sunday, April 5, 2015
    © AP Photo / Moti Milrod
    Ultra Orthodox Jews ferry the body of a prominent Hasidic Rabbi Shmuel Halevi Wosner during his funeral in Bnei Brak, Israel, Sunday, April 5, 2015

    On the economic level, Haredis were given incentives to become integrated into the workforce and attempts have been made to include secular subjects into their curriculum.

    Those efforts did bear some fruit but they were far from offering a holistic solution to the problem, and Friedman says the only way out of the current crisis is by introducing major changes.

    "First, the government should minimise its support for this community, something that will inevitably increase their incentive to work. And, second, we need to try and convince them to change their values and preferences. But this is highly problematic because it is their rabbis, who dictate the rules of the game and I doubt they will want to relinquish the power they have".
    Tags:
    ultra-orthodox, Orthodox Jews, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse