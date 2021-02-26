Saudi-Led Coalition Says Destroyed Houthi Ballistic Missile Launched Against Kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Friday that it had prevnted an attack by the Houthi movement toward the Saudi kingdom, Saudi state TV reported. According to the spokesman for the coalition forces Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, cited by kingdom’s state-run SPA media outlet, the ballistic missile, launched by the “Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist organization” from Saada, was intercepted and destroyed.
The attack was reportedly aimed at civilian areas and objects in the southern region of the kingdom.
Houthis have been repeatedly attacking civil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Earlier Reuters reported last Thursday that the Saudi coalition has doubled the protection of Yemen’s city of Marib by mobilizing army units from other parts of the country regarding recent reports about hundreds of militants from eastern Yemen’s Hadramaut and Shabwa Governorates are nearing the town.
Yemen has been torn by the civil since 2014 when the Houthi movement, which opposes the formal government in exile of president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, seized the capital Sanaa, the capital, and the biggest part of the country’s north. The war took a new turn in March 2015 when the Saudi Arabia formed a coalition to support Hadi’s government.
