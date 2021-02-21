Anti-Government Protesters Gather in Jerusalem for 35th Week in a Row - Videos

At least hundreds of Israeli citizens gathered on bridges and outside the Balfour Street Prime Minister's Residence on Saturday to demonstrate their condemnation of Benjamin Netanyahu, marking the 35th consecutive week of the ongoing protest movement, The Jerusalem Post reported Saturday.
The demonstrations are reportedly being held this week under the slogan, rhyming in Hebrew, "Even in rain and cold, the protest will not stop," in the midst of cold winter weather, exceptional for this region.
In the evening, according to a Ynet report, approximately 500 people gathered at Paris Square outside the official residence of the prime minister, while another 150 protested outside Netanyahu's private house in Caesaria.
Photos and videos of Saturday's protests shared on social media show protesters with banners and flags with political slogans.
Live, from an almost freezing Jerusalem, IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT. Week 35 of anti-Netanyahu protests. pic.twitter.com/xV5emN6C6O— Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) February 20, 2021
🏴🇮🇱 35th week of anti-Netanyahu protests, 6 degrees Celsius, 42 Fahrenheit pic.twitter.com/o1x3wWiBQV— Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) February 20, 2021
שבוע 35 למחאה: גשר המיתרים עכשיו. pic.twitter.com/HPm3dcbW2Y— קומי ישראל (@kumiiisrael) February 20, 2021
קריית יובל🏴💪🌸 pic.twitter.com/QXe25dOLAp— Nitzan Waisberg 🏴 (@NitzanWaisberg) February 20, 2021
A total of three attacks on demonstrators were reported during the evening, as the protesters clashed with supporters of the prime minister. A 70-year-old protester claimed he was threatened and his phone was grabbed at the rally by a government supporter, who reportedly was tearing up the demonstrators' signs.
At the same time, demonstrators started protests near Paris Square with another major protest campaign, Ein Matzav, next to the Balfour protest tent, the presence of which was recently approved by the supreme court of Israel.
