Militants Are Preparing Provocations With Poisonous Substances in Idlib, Russian Military Says

The Russian military said on Saturday it received information that militants are preparing provocations with poisonous substances in northeastern Idlib.
Russia has repeatedly pointed out that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has ignored the information about terrorist provocations, accusing the body of bias against the Syrian government.Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said the body is being used as a political tool by Western countries to put pressure on "undesirable" states.
In 2014, the OPCW set up the fact-finding mission to establish the truth about the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.
In November last year, the Russian military also reported about terrorists preparing provocations aimed at destabilising the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and discrediting the Syrian armed forces. According to the Russian military, militants intended to shell the area and publish footage of the consequences of the shelling on their Internet resources in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of striking the positions of Turkish troops.
All comments
Show new comments (0)