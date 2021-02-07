Register
02:20 GMT07 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli protesters march with a large inflatable model of the coronavirus during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

    Videos: Thousands Reportedly Participate in Anti-Government Protest in Jerusalem

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082002642_0:0:3071:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_41d769d0b0ddff6675d0f0417d3fb643.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102071082002379-videos-thousands-reportedly-participate-in-anti-government-protest-in-jerusalem/

    Israelis have been protesting regularly for months despite the raging pandemic, accusing the government of mishandling the coronavirus situation in Israel, which has led to an economic crisis in the country.

    Thousands of people gathered for an anti-government demonstration outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, demanding him to resign from office, Haaretz reported Saturday.

    Several groups of protesters reportedly marched through the city streets before meeting at a destination on Balfour Street.

    Social media users have shared videos from the rally, in which protesters are seen chanting political slogans, while drumming and dancing to the beat.

     

    ​Clashes broke out between law enforcement officers and demonstrators after one of the exits from Paris Square, the site where the demonstration took place, was blocked by police. One protestor reportedly suffered a head injury and was evacuated from the scene.

    Other videos showed protesters carrying prop submarines with them, commonly seen in reference to the so-called Submarine corruption scandal, in which Netanyahu allegedly hid relevant information from military officials when the country had decided to purchase new submarines.

    Along with submarines, some demonstrators carried large green balloons shaped like the COVID virus.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Education Minister Gideon Saar, attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009.
    © AP Photo / DAVID SILVERMAN
    Too Many Rivals Have Tried to Bury Netanyahu Politically But He Cannot Be Underestimated, Here's Why
    Police had closed the streets around the residence of the prime minister prior to the protest. At the same time, in Caesarea, hundreds of people reportedly marched to the prime minister's private house.

    Earlier in the day, demonstrations took place at bridges and intersections throughout the country.  

    For more than seven months, anti-government protests have been ongoing, with the object of demanding Netanyahu's resignation due to the trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of confidence and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the government. Netanyahu denies any misconduct.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Trial, Vaccines, and Security to Top Agenda of Israel's Fourth Round of Elections
    New Case Against Netanyahu? Israeli NPO Reportedly Seeks US Probe Into Corruption in Jewish State
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Orders Advancement of Housing Projects in West Bank Settlements
    Netanyahu's Former Attorney Explains Why Israeli PM May Still Win Corruption Trial
    Key to Netanyahu's Re-election: Why Uniting Israel's Conservative Bloc is a Hard Nut to Crack
    Tags:
    Jerusalem, life under COVID-19 quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, street protests, protests, protest, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the Submergents group comes out of 37.4°F (3°C) water after taking the plunge in a pool carved from the ice on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 30 January 2021. Members meet up early every morning to plunge into the cold water for three minutes and some up to 17 minutes. The submergents say the practice has various health benefits.
    Tempered by the Cold: Meet Intrepid 'Submergents' from Minnesota Unafraid to Plunge Into Icy Waters
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse