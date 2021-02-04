Register
22:07 GMT04 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

    Iran May Reverse Religious Ruling Banning Nukes if Israel, US Act Aggressively, Ex-Diplomat Says

    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081818833_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_86b9eb27321483c36d06c83fb72f6112.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102041081982787-iran-may-reverse-religious-ruling-banning-nukes-if-israel-us-act-aggressively---ex-official/

    In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the US would reciprocate Iran’s resumed compliance with the nuclear deal but would seek a broader agreement that also covers the country’s missile program.

    During an interview last month on Lebanese state TV, former Iranian diplomat Amir Mousavi revealed that if Israel or the US take “dangerous” steps, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may reverse the religious fatwa or ruling that prevents the acquisition, development or use of nuclear weapons.

    Under the 2003 fatwa, or nonbinding Islamic legal ruling, nuclear weapons are considered against Islam.

    “A fatwa is issued in accordance with developing circumstances. Therefore, I believe that if the Americans and Zionists act in a dangerous manner, the fatwa might be changed,” Mousavi said in an interview with the Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV, the Times of Israel reported.

    During the interview, Mousavi also claimed that former US president Barack Obama “was forced to sign the nuclear agreement with Iran” after the downing of an American unmanned aerial vehicle by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2011 because “he strived to win the Nobel prize.”

    “Iran is holding some significant cards, which it can use to force President [Joe] Biden to return [to the JCPOA] with no preconditions,” noting that “the Iranian leadership is not in a hurry,” Mousavi also added, commenting on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

    “As the Americans delay carrying out their obligations and lifting the sanctions, Iran will further develop its nuclear and defensive capabilities. I believe that the international community is the one that stands to lose and not Iran,” Mousavi added.

    In a briefing Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US and Iran are a “long way” from a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

    Price also added that Biden has been “very clear” that “if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the [deal], the United States would do the same, and then we would then use that as a platform to build a longer and a stronger agreement that also addresses other areas of concern.”

    In a Tuesday report, the International Atomic Energy Agency revealed that Iran has continued to accelerate its nuclear program in recent weeks by enriching uranium and installing new centrifuges at its underground Natanz plant, Reuters reported. After ex-president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out the US from the JCPOA and reinstated the sanctions against Iran, the latter announced a phased reduction of its obligations under the deal, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges, and the level of uranium enrichment.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry Javad Zarif said in an interview with CNN on Monday that Iran does not intend to build a nuclear weapon, arguing that if it did, it would have done it “some time ago”.

    He also proposed that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell could “choreograph” the establishment of the Iran-US dialogue on returning to the nuclear deal.

    Related:

    Macron Offers to Be ‘Honest Broker’ in US-Iran Talks, But Pushes JCPOA Expansion Tehran Rejected
    Likud Minister Says US Will Never Attack a 'Nuclear Iran', Israel May Have to Act Alone - Report
    International Court of Justice Announces Verdict in US-Iran Amity Treaty Dispute
    Iran’s Foreign Minister Applauds Iraq’s Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Soleimani Killing
    Iran's Javad Zarif Praises Legal Victory After ICJ Rejects US Objections to Sanctions-Related Case
    Tags:
    Nuclear Weapons, Israel, US, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar military checkpoint seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 1 February 2021.
    Situation in Myanmar After Military Takeover
    Legal Scramble
    Legal Scramble
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse