Syrian Air Defenses Responding to Attack in Hama, State Media Report

The Syrian government has repeatedly attributed the missile attacks to the Israel Defense Forces, aimed at military targets in Syria reportedly linked with Iran, although Israel usually does not comment on the matter.

Syrian Air Defenses responded to "Israeli aggression" in Hama governorate, a correspondent for SANA news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier media reports said that explosions were heard in the sky over Hama.

According to social media reports, the assault is reportedly directed at Hama from above northern Lebanon. The explosions were reportedly heard in the city of Tartous and over Safita in the north-west part of the country.

The target of the attack is reported to be a "research center" located near the city of Masyaf in Hama's countryside.

Currently, there is no information regarding any possible victims or damage caused by the attack.

A purported photo of a fire resulting from the alleged attack was being shared on social media.

An alleged video of the Syrian air force repelling what appears to be a missile attack emerged online.

In mid-December, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi did acknowledge that Tel Aviv has conducted numerous operations on Syrian territory targeting what he called "Iranian entrenchment".

According to information from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Israel crosses Lebanese airspace on a daily basis in violation of UN resolutions and the region's sovereignty to perform its military operations on Syrian soil.

Israeli officials have argued in response that the overflights are appropriate because Hezbollah has allegedly violated the 2006 United Nations resolution banning it from building up its military capabilities and operating along the Israeli border.