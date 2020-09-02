Syria Intercepts Israeli Strike on Central Air Base - State Media

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Syrian air defenses over the city of Homs engaged a barrage of "rockets" allegedly fired by an Israeli aircraft at the T4 air base. The report notes the missiles came from the direction of at-Tanf, a US-controlled base on the Syrian-Iraqi border.
The report noted that most of the missiles were shot down; however, some did hit their targets without loss of life.
Israel has struck the T4 base before, which it claims are the headquarters for Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operations in Syria, including against Israel.
Two days ago, Israel carried out another alleged strike against sites in Syria, this time near Damascus, where anti-air defense were spotted intercepting the incoming missiles. The Israel Defense Force has made no comment about the incident and declined to comment to Reuters about the Wednesday attack.
