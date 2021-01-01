Four Planes Damaged by New Year Shooting in Beirut – Reports

The damaged jets belong to Lebanon's Middle East Airlines, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Friday citing its sources.
According to Lebanese media, sporadic festive firing took place in multiple cities across the country.
Earlier on 31 December, social media users shared videos online revealing that, in light of New Year celebrations forbidden in Lebanon due to the coronavirus pandemic, some chose to celebrate 2021 by gunfire.
Is this a war scene? Actually it’s not. It’s just New Year’s Eve in Beirut. https://t.co/MbqQbCFTqg pic.twitter.com/hRCOL6rANP— Claude El Khal (@claudeelkhal) January 1, 2016
The NNA news agency also reported that the New Year celebrations resulted in the death of a Syrian refugee in the eastern city of Baalbek due to the injuries sustained firing in the refugee camp.
