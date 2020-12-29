Syrian Air Defences Respond to 'Israeli Aggression' in Damascus Airspace - SANA

No casualties have been reported. Furthermore, no official statement regarding the explosions has been issued by the Syrian government.
The latest report comes after Syrian air defenses responded to "Israeli aggression" in the area of Masyaf, in the northwest of the country last week.
“Precisely at 0:40 am today [22:40 on Thursday, GMT], the enemy Israeli jets fired missiles from the Lebanese airspace, over the city of Tripoli, toward the town of Masyaf in the western part of the Hama province,” the Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement last week.
Earlier this month, Israeli Defense Forces (ICF) Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi revealed that Israel has conducted numerous strikes in Syria targeting what the Israeli military alleges are Iranian-backed groups located in the country.
“We have struck over 500 targets this year, on all fronts, in addition to multiple clandestine missions,” Kochavi said at the time.
"The Iranian entrenchment in Syria is in a clear slowdown as a result of IDF activity, but we still have a long way to go to complete our goals in this arena," Kochavi added.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)