Explosions Heard in Central Syria, State Media Reports

Syrian air defenses are responding to "Israeli aggression" in the area of Masyaf, in the northwest of the country, SANA reported on Friday, citing its correspondent on the ground.
Earlier media reports said that explosions were heard above Masyaf. SANA posted a video reportedly showing the incoming targets.
There has been no further information so far concerning possible damage in the area.
Meanwhile, videos shared on social media spotted suspicious activity in the sky over Lebanon's capital of Beirut, alleging these were Tomahawk missiles targeting Syria's Masyaf.
December 24, 2020
Another video also allegedly showed IDF aircraft flying over Lebanon.
Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets seen flying over Lebanon.— CNW (@ConflictsW) December 24, 2020
Syrian air defences are active and responding to incoming targets. #Syria pic.twitter.com/X3twAZvl2B
