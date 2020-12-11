Iran Summons Turkish Envoy Over Erdogan's 'Separatist' Statements in Azerbaijan

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Turkish Ambassador to the country, Derya Örs, to hand him a note of protest regarding the controversial speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the military parade in Azerbaijan devoted to the end of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The Foreign Ministry notified the Turkish envoy that Erdogan's words at the parade were "unacceptable" and warned Ankara against attempts to violate the Islamic Republic's territorial integrity.
"The Turkish ambassador was notified that the era of territorial claims and military imperial expansion has long been over", the Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement said.
