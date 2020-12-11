Register
12:34 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system seen during the Vostok-2018 military drills

    Disrespect: Erdogan Slams Possible US Measures Over S-400s Amid Reports That Sanctions Are Imminent

    © Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defence
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/33/1078483385_0:231:2730:1767_1200x675_80_0_0_eab409e10fc4dd6af330114f1827787e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012111081427972-disrespect-erdogan-slams-possible-us-measures-over-s-400s-amid-reports-that-sanctions-are-imminent/

    The US has long threatened Turkey with economic measures over its purchase of Russian air defence systems, demanding Ankara ditch them. Turkey, however, has vehemently refused to do so, calling the purchase its sovereign right to improve the country's defences. Washington so far has failed to make good on its threats.

    The US might soon impose economic sanctions on Turkey for its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems after threatening to do so under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for over a year, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal separately reported citing anonymous sources. The measures are expected to be announced on 11 December, Reuters' sources claimed.

    According to Reuters' report, the sanctions will target Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries and its chief, Ismail Demir, instead of hurting the country's economy on a larger scale. The sanctions have already reportedly been included in the US Defence Authorisation Bill - a crucial annual piece of legislation expected to be approved in the near future – but will ultimately be imposed on US President Donald Trump's orders.

    Reuters' sources claim that Trump long opposed imposing sanctions on Turkey, but changed his mind to "decouple" the issue from the defence authorisation bill. This way the move will not look as if it is being forced upon POTUS by Congress, the sources claim.

    The reported upcoming sanctions are unlikely to have any positive effect on the US-Turkish relations, an anonymous senior Turkish official told Reuters. On the contrary, the sanctions are bound to backfire and spoil relations between the two NATO allies.

    "Sanctions would not achieve a result but be counter-productive. They would harm relations. Turkey is in favour of solving these problems with diplomacy and negotiations. We won't accept one-sided impositions", an anonymous Turkish official said.

    It is unclear how much the sanctions will affect US foreign policy if Joe Biden successfully wins the Electoral College vote in December and assumes the presidency in January In the past, Ankara said it would monitor the actions of the projected Biden administration, but noted that it was ready to cooperate with any president to resolve the conflict over the Russian defence system diplomatically.

    EU to Coordinate Its Actions With US Regarding Turkey

    The reports come as the EU is discussing its own measures in concerning Turkey, although they are unrelated to the S-400 issue. Brussels is currently seeking a way to dissuade Ankara from continuing its survey and drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean in the off-shore waters of Cyprus, which Turkey regards as its own Exclusive Economic Zone.

    The European Council said in a statement released on 11 December that it will be coordinating its actions, when it comes to Turkey, including on the issue of the eastern Mediterranean dispute.

    "The EU will seek to coordinate on matters relating to Turkey and the situation in the eastern Mediterranean with the United States", Brussels' statement read.

    The EU also announced the first set of limited sanctions against Turkish citizens related to the country's energy exploration efforts near Cyprus. Brussels intends to review and possibly extend them in March, when member states discuss the matter again. Turkey condemned the introduction of sanctions and accused Brussels of exercising bias against Ankara in terms of Mediterranean drilling rights.

    Turkish President Slams Reportedly Looming Sanctions as 'Disrespect'

    While the imminent introduction of US sanctions against Turkey is yet to be officially confirmed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already condemned such a possibility, reminding Washington that Ankara is its ally.

    "While [the US administrations] say with pride 'we have a NATO country like Turkey', for them to now stand up and confront Turkey with CAATSA, once more it's disrespect to a very important NATO partner", Erdogan said.

    Erdogan has repeatedly dismissed Washington's demands to scrap the deal with Russia to purchase S-400 air defence systems. The president called the deal a sovereign matter for Turkey, which only sought to boost its defences after the US stalled a deal to sell Patriots to Ankara.

    The US claims the Russian systems are incompatible with the NATO defence grid, despite having no problems with Greece installing S-300 systems years earlier. Washington also alleged that the Russian systems can reveal weaknesses in the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet and because of this froze deliveries of the jets ordered and paid for by Turkey. After the S-400s were delivered to Turkey last summer, Washington started threatening Ankara with sanctions should it deploy or even activate the systems, suggesting it should ditch or sell them instead. So far, the White House has not followed up on its threats.

    Military officials work around a Russian transport aircraft, carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, after it landed at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    Turkey Hopes to Resolve S-400 Issues With US No Matter Who Will Be Next President

    Turkey has on a multitude of occasions offered to hold negotiations with the US to iron out disagreements and come up with a solution to the conflict over the S-400s, but strongly refused to discard the Russian systems. Ankara even suggested creating a joint group with US specialists to resolve any of Washington's concerns regarding the Russian weapon, but the US ignored these calls.

    Related:

    Turkey’s Governing Party Believes Next US Administration Won't Impose Sanctions Over S-400s Purchase
    Turkey Hopes to Resolve S-400 Issues With US No Matter Who Will Be Next President
    US Congress Requires Sanctions on Persons Engaged in Turkey's S-400 Purchase
    US To Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russia's S-400 Air Defense System, Report Says
    US Congress Targets Nord Stream 2, Turkey S-400 Purchase in New Defense Bill
    US House Passes Defence Bill With Sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Turkey's S-400 Purchase
    Tags:
    S-400 Triumph, sanctions, Turkey, European Union, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse