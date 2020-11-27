Two Children Killed, 2 More Injured by Mine Blast in Syria, Report Says

Sources told the SANA news agency that the incident took place near the village of Abo Sura in the northern part of Raqqa province.
Such incidents often take place in Syria, as terrorists frequently plant explosive devices while retreating from government troops.
Syria has been mired in a civil conflict since 2011, with the government headed by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Supported by Iran and Russia, Syrian government troops have regained control over most of the country, and now Damascus is focusing on post-war reconstruction.
Earlier this month, the Russian military distributed 4 tonnes of humanitarian aid packages to the residents of Fadzhan in the Syrian province of Aleppo, which was badly damaged during the long-running conflict.
