Register
13:18 GMT23 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pauses during a joint statement with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem, November 19, 2020. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS

    'F*ck Netanyahu, Long Live Israel!': Grandson of Jewish State's Founder Slams Israeli Prime Minister

    © REUTERS / Maya Alleruzzo/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/17/1081249882_0:292:3072:2020_1200x675_80_0_0_93592d7fdcc1b58cecd61c8a7273651a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011231081249927-fck-netanyahu-long-live-israel-grandson-of-jewish-states-founder-slams-israeli-prime-minister/

    Protesters have been demanding Israeli PM Netanyahu's resignation since he was indicted on corruption charges in 2019 over alleged breach of trust, fraud, and bribery. The prime minister denies being guilty of any of the charges, calling them a coup attempt against him.

    The grandson of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, Yariv Ben-Eliezer, has condemned Benjamin Netanyahu. The incident occurred during a speech at a demonstration against the incumbent head of the Cabinet, as the prime minister was attending a memorial service for Ben-Gurion at his last residence, Kibbutz Sde Boker.

    "[Demonstrators] came from all over the country to express themselves in protest and say, 'F*ck Netanyahu, and long live Israel'", Ben-Eliezer said.

    The organisers of the protest, which gathered around 250 people, the Black Flag group argued that Netanyahu had failed to follow the values laid down by Israel's "founding father" and first prime minister, Ben-Gurion.

    "Netanyahu is not Ben-Gurion. Ben-Gurion was involved in building the country and gathering in the exiles — Netanyahu is busy dismantling society", the group argued.

    Protesters Demand Netanyahu's Resignation

    Black Flag and other groups have been demanding that Netanyahu step down since November 2019, when he was indicted on corruption charges, gathering protests on a weekly basis for months in 2020 despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The same pandemic has severely impeded the court proceedings on Netanyahu's case.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the new COVID-19 checking system at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel November 9, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Vaccines, Peace Agreements and a High Credit Rating: What Can Keep Netanyahu in Power?

    The prime minister faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases, also known as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000. Under Case 1000 Netanyahu is suspected of receiving valuable gifts from billionaires James Packer and Arnon Milchan in exchange for political favours. He is also accused of making a promise to provide such favours to the editor of one of the country's biggest newspapers, Yedioth Ahronoth, in exchange for favourable coverage in the press under Case 2000. Case 3000 suggests that Netanyahu abused his powers to strike a deal with the controlling shareholder of Bezeq, the country's telecom giant, again in exchange for favourable media coverage. The prime minister denies all the accusations against him.

    Related:

    Court Rejects Israeli PM Netanyahu's Request to Delay His Corruption Trial
    Netanyahu's Tall in Saddle, Gantz is Losing Grip, But High Court of Justice May Ruin the Game
    Juggling Premiership With Court is Impossible, Netanyahu Using Post to Evade Trial – Lawyer
    Protesters Gather Outside Jerusalem Court as Netanyahu Corruption Trial Begins - Video
    Israel's Prosecution Asks Court to Deny Netanyahu's Request to Skip Trial Hearing
    Tags:
    resignation, charges, protest, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse