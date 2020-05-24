Protesters Gather Outside Jerusalem Court as Netanyahu Corruption Trial Begins - Video

A live video shows protesters gathering outside the Jerusalem District Court, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is charged with bribery, corruption, and influence peddling. Protesters against the longest-serving prime minister and activists supporting Netanyahu are expected to gather for a demonstration.
The State Prosecutor’s Office has insisted on Netanyahu’s presence at the opening hearing in order to send the public a message of justice and trust in the fairness of criminal proceedings for all defendants. Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate cases. He is not required by law to step down and has refused to do so voluntarily, denying all the allegations.
