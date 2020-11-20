Iraqi Forces With Help of US-Led Coalition Kill 16 Daesh Militants in Kirkuk Province

"Units of the anti-terrorist services have carried out a major operation in the Kirkuk province from Thursday night until Friday morning against the remnants of the IS terrorist gangs. As a result, 16 terrorists … were killed, including a number of them in the result of a direct confrontation and others – by international coalition aircraft, while they [militants] were trying to escape," Rasool tweeted.
While cleaning the militants’ hideouts, the forces have discovered "important documents," including passports, light and medium weapons, as well as local and foreign currencies.
In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over Daesh but the army, with the support of the coalition and militia units, still conducts operations against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.
*Daesh [ISI, ISIL, the Islamic State] - a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
