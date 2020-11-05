Register
20:44 GMT05 November 2020
    Critics Slam US Over Failure of Bombing Strategy in Iraq

    US Anti-Daesh Coalition Carried Out Nearly 35,000 Airstrikes in Iraq, Syria Since 2014

    Middle East
    Since the US first began military operations against Daesh in 2014, it has carried out nearly 35,000 airstrikes against the terrorist group that once controlled huge swaths of Iraq and Syria. However, while US President Donald Trump has declared victory over Daesh, the Pentagon is continuing operations against a “low-level insurgency.”

    US Marine Corps Capt. Jose Uriarte, a spokesperson for the Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), told Military Times on Wednesday the US and its allies carried out 34,917 airstrikes against Daesh between August 2014 and September 2020.

    According to US Air Force data, the majority of those strikes took place under the administration of US President Barack Obama, with 23,740 airstrikes occurring from 2014 through 2016.

    While the Wednesday statement did not include civilian casualty estimates, the Pentagon reported last year, when there had been a thousand fewer strikes, that some 1,257 civilians had been killed by the airstrikes.

    The air campaign was just one part of a massive effort involving the air and ground forces of several countries, including Iraq, Iran, Syria and Russia, as well as the militias of Kurdish forces and Hezbollah, to roll back the sprawling empire Daesh forces crafted out of the chaos of the Syrian Civil War - ironically, with help from the US and some of its allies, such as Saudi Arabia.

    Washington has carried out airstrikes against Daesh in other countries as well, including Libya, but it’s unclear if they were included in the tally given by CJTF-OIR.

    As early as February of 2019, US President Donald Trump had begun declaring victory, boasting the US “took over 100%” of Daesh’s territory. However, the claim was immediately refuted by US military leaders, and the operations continue, but on a much smaller scale.

    “Despite the territorial defeat of ISIS [Daesh], the degradation of its leadership, and the widespread refutation of its ideology, this violent Islamist extremist group still poses a threat,” Uriarte said.

    In September, when the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz arrived in the Middle East, part of its mission included new airstrikes in Iraq. However, the warship’s main purpose is to take over as chief intimidator of Iran. Iraqi security forces have also recently launched ground operations aimed at killing or capturing Daesh militants, with one operation in Diyala Governorate concluding on Sunday.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Leader Warns of Op to Revive Daesh to Justify US Military Presence in Syria, Iraq
    One Year After Daesh Chief's Targeted Killing, World is a 'Safer Place' But Terror Threat Persists
    'Rigorous Targeting': Over 1,400 Daesh Militants Killed or Wounded in UK Drone Strikes, Report Says
    Syria, Iraq, CJTF-OIR, airstrike, Daesh
