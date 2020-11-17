Sirens Heard From US Embassy as Rockets Land in Baghdad's Green Zone - Reports

Iraqi military confirmed in a statement that four Katyusha rockets fell in the Baghdad Green Zone, according to Reuters. The statement also reportedly added that the rockets were launched from a neighbourhood in Al-Alf Dar district in New Baghdad.
Earlier, multiple reports on social media said that several explosions and US embassy sirens were heard in Green Zone as rockets landed in the area.
According to an earlier report by the AP, Iraqi security officials said that two Katyusha rockets landed inside the Green Zone near US embassy.
Videos shared in social media showed an alleged moment of an anti-missile system intercepting the rocket in the Green Zone.
Breaking: Video from Baghdad showing the defense systems launching to intercept the rockets pic.twitter.com/w1GsU9FpSR— Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) November 17, 2020
Reports on rockets hitting Baghdad's green zone emerged shortly after US Department of Defence announced that American troops will be reduced to 2,500 in Iraq and Afghanistan by January.
Baghdad's Green Zone - an 10-square-kilometre area hosting several diplomatic facilities in the Iraqi capital, including the US embassy - frequently suffers from occassional rocket attacks, usually without casualties or major damage.
