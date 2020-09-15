Two Katyusha Rockets Fall in Baghdad's Green Zone, No Casualties Reported

"Two Katyusha rockets landed in the green zone when hitting the area at 01:00 a.m. on Tuesday [22:00 GMT on Monday]. The C-RAM air defence system responded to the attack, and no losses or material damage occurred as a result," the Security Media Cell said in a statement, as quoted by Al Sumaria.
The rockets were fired from the Ali Saleh district, located in the Iraqi capital, the service added.
🔴C-RAM system intercepted several rockets fired toward the U.S Embassy in #Baghdad #CRAM pic.twitter.com/27PY8icVLh— Turkey In The World (@TRintheworld) September 14, 2020
Earlier in the day, another Iraqi news agency, Baghdad Today, reported, citing a local security source, that the strike targeted the US embassy.
The Baghdad green zone, which hosts Iraqi government facilities and foreign diplomatic missions, frequently suffers from rocket attacks.
