Register
14:26 GMT16 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) development in Israel at his office in Jerusalem September 13, 2020

    ‘Protocols of Bureaucrats of Zion’: Deputy AG Mocks Netanyahu Flak on Judges as PM Faces Graft Trial

    © REUTERS / Yoav Dudkevitch/Yedioth Ahronoth/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/10/1081181573_0:201:3077:1932_1200x675_80_0_0_acf434debe7d41ba7b9b3ebedf52a760.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011161081182488-protocols-of-bureaucrats-of-zion-deputy-ag-mocks-netanyahu-flak-on-judges-as-pm-faces-graft-trial/

    A corruption trial against Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off in May and is due to resume in January. The Israeli prime minister has repeatedly rejected graft charges as an attempt to topple him "in any way possible".

    Israel's Deputy Attorney General (AG) Dina Zilber has lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his attacks on the Jewish state's judiciary, which she likened to the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a fabricated anti-Semitic text that accuses Jews of world domination.

    In an address to an online conference held by the Israel Democracy Institute on Sunday, Zilber specifically referred to Netanyahu's and his allies' repeated claims that his indictment over corruption charges is part of a coup, aimed at overthrowing the government.

    "Instead of looking inward, they look away and […] create an imaginary reality of a prosecution within the prosecution, or of a state of bureaucrats scheming in the darkness, plotting a judicial coup. Add some blood to the mix and you have — with a twist — a crazy comeback of the Protocols of the Bureaucrats of Zion", she said, referring to "a culture of scapegoating instead of taking responsibility".

    In an apparent nod to the Israeli PM, Zilber said that "sometimes, in order to not admit the truth of a lack of leadership, the fan is turned on to blow the blame in all directions".

    She also mentioned Netanyahu's dissatisfaction with unspecified officials trying to hamper the cabinet's ability to effectively govern, adding, "the emperor's new clothes over the past few years have been the discourse about governability".

    The remarks came a few months after Netanyahu demanded a probe into the investigators who brought corruption charges against him. The first hearing of the graft trial against the Israeli prime minister took place in May and will be resumed in January.

    "It is clear that the police and prosecution are making political decisions against justice and law in order to topple a right-wing prime minister. This conduct must be investigated", Netanyahu underscored.

    He previously blasted the cases against him as an "attempted coup" following Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's announcement that he would indict Netanyahu on three criminal cases known as case 1000, case 2000, and case 4000.

    Graft Cases Against Netanyahu

    Under case 1000, the prime minister is accused of fraud and breach of trust over allegations of receiving valuable gifts, such as cigars and champagne, worth some $180,000 from billionaires between 2007 and 2016, allegedly in exchange for political favours.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu walk out after their meeting with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, second left, at Bercy Economy Ministry, in Paris, Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Netanyahu Corruption Case: Ex-Friends Claim Israeli PM’s ‘Crazy’ Wife Sara ‘Decides Everything’ – Report
    Case 2000 looks into allegations that Netanyahu arranged to obtain favourable coverage from the popular newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in return for creating problems for its rival, the Israel Hayom, the newspaper owned by American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

    Case 4000, known as the Bezeq affair, is connected with suspicions that while working as communications minister in 2014-2017, in addition to his prime ministerial post, Netanyahu was helping the Israeli telecom giant Bezeq, controlled by Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for a beneficial image of Netanyahu and his policies in the media.

    Related:

    Israeli NGO Petitions to Block Netanyahu From Forming Government Amid Corruption Trial
    Protesters Gather Outside Jerusalem Court as Netanyahu Corruption Trial Begins - Video
    Israel's Netanyahu Set to Attend First Session of His Corruption Trial on Sunday
    Tags:
    charges, coup, government, corruption, trial, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women take part in the opening of the Slobozhanschina historical and cultural complex in the Belgorod Region on 14 November 2020.
    Partying Old Style: Ethno Village in Russia's Belgorod Region
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse