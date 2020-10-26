Daesh Shells Idlib De-Escalation Zone in Syria 39 Times, Reconciliation Center Reports

"A total of 39 attacks were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Daesh group (including, according to the Syrian side, 34 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (17 attacks), Aleppo (4), Latakia (16), Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.
He said that no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.
Idlib remains one of the last strongholds of terrorists and rebel militant groups in the country. Since 2011, Syria has been experiencing a period of instability, with the government of Bashar Assad battling a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. At the moment, the country's authorities are primarily focused on the political settlement of the continuous crisis as well as the reconstruction of Syria and the return of refugees.
*Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), terrorist groups banned in Russia and a number of other countries
All comments
Show new comments (0)