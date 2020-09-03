Explosive Materials Still Remain in Port of Beirut, Director Says

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080268285_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3d5357545fca306905d1d7793f6d5719.jpg
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – There are still explosive materials to be found at the port of Beirut, which was completely destroyed as a result of the powerful blast in early August, the port’s head, Bassem Al Kaissi, told a press conference on Thursday, adding that the port authorities have sent a letter that demands that the materials be removed.
"The port still contains explosive material on its territory. We have forwarded a letter to the competent authorities and asked the customs service to get them out," Al Kaissi said, as quoted by Lebanon’s El Nashra news portal.
The director also claimed that he intends to file a lawsuit on Monday against the owners of these substances, whose identities are still to be established.
On 4 August, a massive explosion occurred at the port of Beirut that destroyed nearly half of the city’s buildings.
The Lebanese authorities said the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the Beirut port was the cause of the blast.
The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in the capital and resigned less than a week after the Beirut blast, following public anger that caused thousands of protesters to take to the streets, calling for Prime Minister Hassan Diab to step down.
