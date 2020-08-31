Russian, Turkish Military Hold First Joint Training in Syria

"In the interests of ensuring the security of the joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone, ... the first joint training of the Russian military police units and the Turkish armed forces took place today in the region of Trumba, Idlib province", Grinkevich said.
The rear admiral noted that the servicemen practiced the destruction of the enemy, as well as the evacuation of damaged equipment and the provision of medical assistance to those injured.
Turkey and Russia started joint patrolling of the M4 highway, which connects the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Aleppo, on 15 March. The initial route was shortened shortly afterward because of provocations staged by local rebels.
On 5 March, Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan signed a memorandum which stipulated that Russian military police and Syrian border guards would facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from a 30-kilometre zone on the border with Turkey.
