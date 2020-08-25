Video: IDF Says 'Security Incident' Has Unfolded Along Israeli-Lebanese Border

The IDF issued a social media memo late Tuesday evening confirming that several closures had occurred in the area as a result of the "security incident."
"A security incident in the Menara area on the Lebanese border. Some of the axes in the space have been blocked. Details in review," the translated tweet read.
אירוע בטחוני במרחב מנרה בגבול לבנון. חלק מהצירים במרחב נחסמו. הפרטים בבדיקה— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 25, 2020
Video from the scene accompanied early reports that alleged sounds of gunfire in the area.
From the incident near Manara— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 25, 2020
(Video: Yogev Freid) pic.twitter.com/UxUzupXin3
The IDF went on to announce that personnel are now conducting searches in the communities of Manara, Maragaliot, Malkia, Misgav Am and Yiftach. Residents of the aforementioned areas have been ordered to remain in their homes and lock their doors.
"The residents are required to stay in the houses and upon receiving the warning to enter a protected area immediately - MMAD / MMK, shared shelter, internal stairwell or internal room in the house, close doors and windows and stay there for 10 minutes," the service stated.
the Israeli occupation launches many flare bombs at Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon .. after a suspected case of infiltration, according to Lebanese sites. pic.twitter.com/qLvYcbiwv4— Spriter (@spriter99880) August 25, 2020
The Jerusalem Post reported that approximately 30 flares were launched along the Israeli border with Lebanon, which has received added attention from the IDF following vows by Hezbollah to avenge the July killing of one of their personnel during an Israeli airstrike in Syria.
