Register
12:08 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami listens during the Conference on International Security in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 4, 2018

    Iran is Developing Long-Range Aerial Cruise Missile, Defence Minister Says

    © AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107622/57/1076225742_0:229:2438:1600_1200x675_80_0_0_8ee6989bde6dc2c39734cac757d48c12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008221080246110-iran-is-developing-long-range-aerial-cruise-missile-defence-minister-says/

    The announcement was made on 21 August, Iran’s National Defence Industry Day, and comes amid rising tensions with the United States. Brigadier General Amir Hatami noted that the Iranian Defence Ministry is advancing, but stressed that the country needs to continue increasing a domestic deterrent.

    Iran is developing a long-range air-launched cruise missile, the country’s Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Friday, adding that despite US sanctions over the past few years Tehran had managed to make significant achievements in the defence industry.

    According to Hatami, the ministry is seriously pressing ahead with development of the new long-range cruise missile and said the country has jumped in the rating of most powerful military forces and is now ranked 14th.

    Hatami's announcement comes a day after the Islamic Republic unveiled two new types of long-range missiles. The first one with a range close to 1,400 kilometres was named after commander of the Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January, a move that was strongly condemned by the international community.

    The second long-range missile dubbed Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis has a range of 1,000 kilometres and was named after the Iraqi politician and military commander, who was killed together with General Soleimani.

    The Dome of the U.S. Capitol building is visible through Iranian flags during an Organization of Iranian-American Communities rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Friday, March 8, 2019
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Iran Arms Embargo: America's Alleged 'Over the Top Ridiculousness' Added to US Isolation in UN Vote

    Brigadier General Amir Hatami's announcement and the unveiling of long-range missiles comes amid tensions between Tehran and the United States. Last week, the White House submitted a draft resolution calling for the indefinite extension of an arms embargo against Iran, but it was rejected. Despite the failure US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would do everything possible to ensure that Iran is not able to sell or buy weapons on the international market.

    Iran's Defence Minister is to visit Moscow on Saturday where he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and other senior Russian officials. According to Iran's Mehr news agency, Brigadier General Hatami will also visit the International Military-Technical Forum, which has been held in Russia since 2015. The event is invariably attended by senior and high-raking defence-military officials as well as experts from different countries.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Russia, sanctions, long-range missiles, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love With the Sky: Russian Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    In Love With the Sky: Russia's Female Pilots Prepare for Future Flights
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse