Militants Continue Shelling Settlements in Syria's Northern Provinces, Russian Military Says

"We have registered two instances of shelling in the Dadih settlement of the Idlib province and in the Maarat settlement of the Aleppo province from the positions of the Nusra* terrorists", Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitsky said.
As per the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum, forces of the two countries have conducted joint patrolling in the Hasakah province.
Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, and Hasakah, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in the Aleppo province.
On 18 August, a Russian major-general was killed and two troops were injured in Deir ez-Zor province after vehicles they were traveling in were hit by an improvised explosive device while returning from a humanitarian action.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)