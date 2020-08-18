No Evidence Hezbollah Leadership Had Any Involvement in Hariri's Killing, UN-Backed Tribunal Says

In February 2005 former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed when a huge truck bomb blew up in Beirut. Hariri, a billionaire construction tycoon, was Prime Minister from 1992 until 1998 and again between 2000 and October 2004.

Judges are reading out their judgement at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in a village near The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday 18 August.

Judge David Re, an Australian, said the bombing was “undoubtedly a political act” and he said the evidence showed Syria was dominant in Lebanon at the time and opponents of the Syrian presence included Mr Hariri’s Future Movement.

"The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr Hariri and some of his allies. However, there was no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr Haririr's murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement in it," said Judge Re.

#Lebanon President Michel Aoun says "we must accept what will be issued by the international tribunal" on the assassination of former PM Rafic #Hariri.@STLebanon delivers its verdict today after 15 years. — Kareem Chehayeb | كريم (@chehayebk) August 18, 2020

​On 14 February 2005 Harris and 20 others were killed when a truck bomb as he drove through downtown Beirut. More than 200 people were wounded.

When the trial opened in January 2014 a prosecutor told judges the explosives were packed into a Mitsubishi truck were designed to create a "man-made hell.''

The judge said Mr Hariri was planning to run in the May 2005 elections and would have campaigned for a reduction in Damascus’s influence and the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon.

President Assad has always denied any involvement in the assassination but in the wake of Hariri’s death a so-called Cedar Revolution saw widespread protests against Syria, which withdrew the last of its troops from Lebanese soil in April 2005.