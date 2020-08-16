Register
23:14 GMT16 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces a peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties, between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, during a news conference at the prime minster office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020.

    Netanyahu Says UAE-Israel Peace Deal Shows Arab Countries Won't be 'Held Hostage by Palestinians'

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1011
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/10/1080190222_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_814371c433e08037ba26108390108825.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008161080189838-netanyahu-says-uae-israel-peace-deal-shows-arab-countries-wont-be-held-hostage-by-palestinians/

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel on Thursday agreed to sign a treaty to begin the process of normalising relations, in a deal said to have been brokered by US President Donald Trump. The Israeli Prime Minister claims that the new relationship between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv will lead to an agreement with the Palestinians.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that a normalising of relations with the United Arab Emirates shows that Arab countries will not be "held hostage by the Palestinians". 

    In an interview with Fox News' Eric Shawn, Netanyahu enthusiastically celebrated the promise of the treaty and hoped for a prosperous future between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

    ​“If we join forces we can do wonderful things, limitless things,” he said, "for the benefit of our people, their well-being, and for their security. All I could tell you is I have been talking to Arab leaders," he said, in reference to a visit he recently made to Oman. "I can tell you that’s not the only meeting that I’ve had in the region".

     

    Netanyahu did not specify which leaders he met with but suggested that relations could improve with other countries.

    The Israeli PM said that the deal with the UAE - the first with a Gulf state - is "good for peace, good for security, good for prosperity" and described both counties as "two of the most advanced economies in the world" and "two of the most moderate" countries that share the common goal of opposing Iran and terrorism".

    Netanyahu suggested that Israel's drive against Iran was appealing to Gulf countries who have been involved in historic conflicts with the Islamic republic.

    “Nobody wants to make peace with a weak country," he remarked, adding, "everybody wants to make peace with a strong country".

    Netanyahu asserted that countries that once considered Israel an enemy could now see an "indispensable ally" in Tel Aviv.

    "I think Arab countries are coming around to see that they can’t be held hostage by the Palestinians," he stated, adding that countries in the Middle East have "their own interests to develop peace with Israel, to exchange technology, to exchange things like the coronavirus vaccine development".

    The Tel Aviv PM also said that relying on the Palestinians to "veto on peace" between Israel and the Arab world would not allow an agreement to be possible, as, he claims, the Palestinian Authority is not interested in a "realistic settlement".

    Netanyahu called the Trump plans "the only realistic proposal" in decades, predicting that peaceful relations between Tel Aviv  and the Arab world would lead to the Palestinians accepting Israeli regional policies "in a more realistic way".

    ​While those Arab countries thought by the Israeli PM to be considering a move toward more cordial relations with Tel Aviv were not mentioned by name, Oman and Bahrain are known to have expressed support for a renewed arrangement with the UAE, as has Egypt, which normalised relations with Israel in 1979. The only other Arab country to do the same is Jordan in 1994.

    Arab nations have historically held ending the Israeli encroachment on Palestinian territory as a prerequisite to normalised relations. Many Gulf states, including the UAE, have maintained de facto relations with Tel Aviv due to a shared alliance with the US.

    Tags:
    Palestine, UAE, Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse