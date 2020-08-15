Register
    In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, walks with Ivanka Trump at the Royal Court Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Saudi Arabia's newest heir to the throne Mohammed bin Salman.

    Jared Kushner: It's Inevitable Israel and Saudi Arabia Normalise Diplomatic Ties

    Donald Trump’s senior adviser has hinted that the United Arab Emirates may not be the last Arab nation to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel. Saudi Arabia, a major regional power, has remained silent on the UAE-Israel deal so far.

    Normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel is an “inevitability,” Jared Kushner has predicted as the UAE this week became the first Gulf state – and third Arab country overall – to reach such an agreement with Tel Aviv.

    “I do think that we have other countries that are very interested in moving forward [to establish diplomatic relations with Israel],” Kushner told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

    “And then, as that progresses, I do think it is an inevitability that Saudi Arabia and Israel will have fully normalised relations and they will be able to do a lot of great things together.”

    ​Saudi Arabia has remained surprisingly silent on the landmark agreement, despite peer Arab nations of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and Oman welcoming the breakthrough. Kushner, who has developed a close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has downplayed the lack of response from Riyadh.

    “We just had the first peace agreement in 26 years and now you’re saying: ‘Well, we want to get somebody else on board right away,’” he added.

    The United Arab Emirates and Israel on Thursday announced a US-brokered deal that will see the Emirates become the third Arab nation to fully normalise diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

    According to the agreement, Israel would halt its plans to annex portions of the West Bank from Palestinians, although Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the plans remained “on the table”.

    Russia, China and the European Union have all backed the agreement, which capped years of growing cooperation between Israel and Arab nations in defence, commerce, and technology.

    Iran – the shared regional rival of the UAE and Israel – has vehemently condemned the normalisation, as have all Palestinian factions and Turkey.

