Register
19:13 GMT10 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issues a statement at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 27, 2020.

    Gantz Warns Hezbollah’s Storage of Arms in Civilian Areas Could Cause Repeat of Beirut Blast

    © AP Photo / Tal Shahar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    404
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080124578_0:317:3072:2045_1200x675_80_0_0_52e432d1c1a546d53787dc257e24cad4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008101080124610-gantz-warns-hezbollahs-storage-of-arms-in-civilian-areas-could-cause-repeat-of-beirut-blast/

    The Israel Defence Forces’ relations with the Lebanese political and militant group are extremely hostile, with the two fighting numerous skirmishes and engaging in a full-scale 34-day long war in 2006.

    Israeli Defence Minister and alternative Prime Minister Benny Gantz has taken aim at Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, claiming that his organization poses a threat to Lebanon and its population.

    “While Nasrallah is our biggest enemy from the north, he is Lebanon’s biggest problem,” Gantz said, speaking to the Knesset’s foreign affairs and defence committee on Monday.

    “We saw the disaster that happened in Lebanon. The State of Israel offered help and assistance,” he added, referring to the August 4 Beirut port blast. “Just think about what would happen if that would be repeated with Iranian weapons in Lebanese villages. We are dealing with enemies who are operating and storing weapons in a civilian environment. If we have no choice but to fight, it might have harsh implications,” the minister warned.

    “The fact is that in Lebanon there are homes with a guest room and a missile room will make Lebanese society pay a heavy price,” Gantz specified.

    Hezbollah has denied that it stores weapons in civilian areas, and categorically rejected allegations that it had any arms at the Beirut port on Friday.

    In his discussion with committee members, the defence minister also emphasized that Israel must continue to work with its allies to “harm Iran and affect what goes on in Iran,” and to prevent the Islamic Republic from its alleged efforts to acquire nuclear weapons.

    Gantz’ remarks come less than a week after his warning to Hezbollah and Nasrallah personally about crossing Israeli ‘red lines’.

    “If Nasrallah thinks to break the red lines, he will receive a painful response that will remind him of the high readiness of the State of Israel and will endanger the State of Lebanon,” he said, with his comments published several hours before the powerful ammonium nitrate blast rocked Beirut’s port.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows guided missile sites in Beirut during his address of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at UN headquarters, Thursday, 27 September 2018
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Israeli Media Says Hezbollah Sought to Use Explosives Which Shook Beirut for War Against Tel Aviv
    Gantz’s warning followed an announcement on July 28 by the Israeli military that it had “thwarted a sabotage operation” along the border which saw Hezbollah militia members attempting to infiltrate into Israel. Hezbollah denied the allegations, suggesting they were “an attempt to invent fake victories.”

    Gantz and Nasrallah are known to have a personal antagonism between them, and have repeatedly traded personal barbs in recent months and years. In May, the Hezbollah leader mocked the retired officer, alleging that Gantz was “vastly experienced in the disappointments of south Lebanon,” referring to Gantz’s service as commander of the IDF’s Lebanon Liason Unit until Israel’s withdrawal from the area in May 2000. In 2019, Gantz warned that if Hezbollah attempted to attack Israel with rockets, Nasrallah “won’t be able to make it back to [his] bunker” to survive the military's response.

    Related:

    Ex-Knesset Lawmaker Calls Beirut Blast 'God's' Gift, Hopes It Was Israel's Strike on Hezbollah
    Hezbollah Categorically Rejects Any Blame for Beirut Blast, Calls for Army to Handle Probe
    Israeli Media Says Hezbollah Sought to Use Explosives Which Shook Beirut for War Against Tel Aviv
    Russian Ambassador Says US Attempts to Pressure Lebanon Will Strengthen Hezbollah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Between the ridges of the Northern Tien Shan in Kyrgyzstan, at an altitude of 1608 meters above sea level, there is a hot lake that does not freeze in winter - Issyk-Kul. It is the main local tourist attraction. Guests from different countries are attracted by the healing climate and numerous health resorts.
    Between Sky And Rocks: Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes Across the Globe
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse