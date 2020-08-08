Militants Shell 8 Towns in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo Provinces, Russian Military Says

"Nine attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist organization have been recorded on Jbala, Kermel, Maaret Mouhos (two), Kafr Battikh, Kafar Roma, Dahr al Kabir, Mellaja in the Idlib province and on Miznas in the Aleppo province", Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitsky told reporters at a news briefing.
The admiral added that the Russian military police continued patrolling the provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah, and Deir Ez Zor, while the Russian air force conducted aerial patrolling along fixed routes.
On Wednesday, the terrorist group shelled the settlements of Jabla, Ma'arrat Hurma, Kafr Nabl, Dadikh, Mellaja, Kherbet-Jezraya, Urum al-Kubra, and Arbikh in the two provinces.
On 5 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of Idlib province in northwest Syria.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
