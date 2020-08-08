Register
18:25 GMT08 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Newly-assigned Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, center, greets journalists upon his arrival to meet with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

    Lebanese PM Calls for Early Elections, Blames Corruption for Beirut Blast Amid Massive Protests

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107763/80/1077638090_0:0:3068:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_7e7aa7e5503d03b4a053270acaf4d405.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008081080104294-lebanese-pm-calls-for-early-elections-blames-corruption-for-beirut-blast-amid-massive-protests/

    Prime Minister Hassan Diab was appointed to his post in January 2020, succeeding Saad Hariri. Diab’s short time in office has been racked with instability from events mostly out of his control, starting with the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic crisis, and culminating in the August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut.

    Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has called for new parliamentary elections, saying they are the only way to take the country out of its current crisis.

    “We cannot get out of this structural crisis without holding early parliamentary elections,” the independent Sunni politician said Saturday in a televised address.

    Diab clarified that he would be ready to continue carrying out his duties for the next two months until all of Lebanon’s political parties can agree on how to proceed.

    Commenting on the ongoing probe into the August 4 explosion in Beirut, which has claimed the lives of over 150 people, injured over 5,000 and displaced as many as 300,000 others, Diab promised that the investigation will continue to expand until everyone involved is held accountable. “I firmly reiterate that none of those responsible for the Beirut Port tragedy will escape punishment,” he stressed.

    Diab added that he considers the port explosion to have been the result of years of “corruption and mismanagement” by his predecessors.

    Under Lebanon’s complex political system, which seeks to maintain a balance between Maronite Christians, Sunni Muslims and Shia Muslims, the prime minister can only be appointed and approved or removed by the president (with that post held by Maronite Christian Michel Aoun) with no consultations required from the country’s parliament. But the prime minister is required to retain the confidence of the majority of parliament.

    For new elections to be held, parliament would need to approve them. Dr. Mohammad Marandi, a Tehran-based academic and political analyst, says that if new elections are approved, lawmakers would "also need to approve a new electoral law," meaning elections would actually take place as much as a year from now.

    "The opposition would probably lose an election, because they were the dominant force in government for years and bear most of the responsibility for what happened in the port. That is why they have chosen to push for violence on the streets," Marandi said, speaking to Sputnik.
    Lebanese security forces advance during clashes with protesters in downtown Beirut on August 8, 2020, following a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 150 people and disfigured the capital Beirut.
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    Lebanese security forces advance during clashes with protesters in downtown Beirut on August 8, 2020, following a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 150 people and disfigured the capital Beirut.

    Deadly Protests in Beirut

    Diab’s remarks Saturday evening amid hours of heavy clashes in the Lebanese capital between riot police and several thousand protesters, with demonstrators demanding the government’s resignation over a range of issues, including the explosion at Beirut’s port, but also the long-running economic crisis facing the nation, which was intensified earlier this year by coronavirus and a banking collapse, which prompted Lebanon to default on its debt in a historic first.

    Protesters stormed the foreign ministry building on Saturday, setting vehicles on fire, and throwing rocks and other projectiles at police, who deployed tear gas as demonstrators sought to enter a fortified area around parliament. Protesters broke into the foreign ministry building, with a group of former army officers proclaiming it the “headquarters of the revolution.” Demonstrators also reportedly entered other state buildings, including the Banks Association headquarters and the ministry of finance.

    At least 55 people have been taken to hospital from the scene of the protests, with the Lebanese Red Cross estimating that over 100 others have been treated on site. Police have confirmed that one officer has been killed in the unrest, with the government deploying reinforcements.

    ‘Not What Our Country Needs’

    Dr. Marwa Osman, a Beirut-based journalist and political commentator, told Sputnik that Diab’s resignation couldn’t have come at a worse time, pointing out that there are still people buried under the rubble, getting treated in hospital or being buried following the August 4 port blast.

    “This is not what our country needs at the moment, we rather need calm in order to ease from this disaster and make sure all those responsible get brought to justice,” she said.

    “The statement by the PM I am afraid is at the wrong timing. He should have waited at least until the investigation was over to propose calling for new elections,” Osman suggested. “Add to that we are still in the midst of a pandemic so that is not a very wise move.”

    “Early elections with the current electoral law will produce nothing new. A new electoral law is needed first, one that is non-sectarian and that includes all of Lebanon under one district. [Anything] other than that is just digging further in more political deadlock,” the journalist explained.

    ‘Historic Levels of Division’

    Dr. Alam Saleh, a member of the British Society for Middle Eastern Studies, said the unrest in Beirut is unfortunate, but not unexpected, given national trends and efforts by foreign states to exploit the situation.

    “The political fragmentation as well as the social division in Lebanon has never been [this] wide. The systematic corruption and economic inefficiency is historical high and people are no longer buying political excuses. The regional developments and instability also spill over conflicts and insecurity inside the country. Regional and international actors have their own interests in Lebanon, and each tries to enhance their interests, neglecting Lebanese demands and wishes. In such a difficult time, the state is not responsive nor transparent and this of course leads to anger and frustrations amongst Lebanese regardless of their sectarian and ideological background,” Saleh suggested.

    Walid Jumblatt, a veteran politician and leader of Lebanon's Druze Progressive Party, echoed the latter sentiment, telling Sputnik that "the people have risen against the current government, and the political system needs changes. The Lebanese people are tired of the government's inaction, especially that of the current ministries."

     

    Related:

    Lebanon's President Not Ruling Out External Interference in Beirut Blast By Missile or Bomb Attack
    Beirut Blast: Macron’s Lebanon Visit Sparks Fears of France Reviving Colonial Rule
    Russian Ambassador Says US Attempts to Pressure Lebanon Will Strengthen Hezbollah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse