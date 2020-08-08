Protesters Urge Lebanese Government to Resign Following Beirut Port Explosion - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Beirut's Martyrs' Square where protesters gathered on Saturday to demand the resignation of the Lebanese government following the deadly explosions at the city's port earlier this week.
This comes after a two-week state of emergency was announced by the government while the country's authorities have said that 158 people were killed by the blast and some 5,000 were injured. Dozens of people are still reported as missing.
The explosions are believed to have been caused by the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port's warehouses.
Commenting on the tragedy on Friday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun did not rule out external interference through a missile or a bomb, which he said might have caused the deadly blasts.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)