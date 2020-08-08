Register
12:04 GMT08 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows guided missile sites in Beirut during his address of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at UN headquarters, Thursday, 27 September 2018

    Israeli Media Says Hezbollah Sought to Use Explosives Which Shook Beirut for War Against Tel Aviv

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Massive Explosion Hits Beirut's Port, Leaving Dozens Dead and Thousands Injured (50)
    207
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106846/29/1068462965_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_e81584369146fc2ac6fc693f92d3bbb6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008081080101762-israeli-media-says-hezbollah-sought-to-use-explosives-which-shook-beirut-for-war-against-tel-aviv/

    On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah dismissed allegations that his organization had any weapons at the Beirut port, and called for the Lebanese army to head the investigation into Tuesday’s disaster.

    Lebanese political party and militant group Hezbollah may have sought to use the stockpile of ammonium nitrate which destroyed much of the area surrounding the port of Beirut for a new war against Tel Aviv, Israel’s Channel 13 has suggested in an assessment, citing no sources.

    The report, released after Hassan Nasrallah made his first remarks in the wake of the 4 August explosion on Friday, suggested that “the material that exploded in the port is not new to Nasrallah and Hezbollah,” and pointed to the militant group’s previous alleged stockpiling of the substance in the UK, Germany, Cyprus, and other countries, as per allegations made by Mossad.

    “Regarding what was stored in Beirut port, the assessment is Nasrallah intended to use it in the Third Lebanon War,” Channel 13 suggested. Israel and Lebanon have engaged in numerous skirmishes over the past three decades, and fought two major wars including the 1982 Lebanon War and the 2006 Lebanon War. Hezbollah acted as the main belligerent against Israeli forces in the latter.

    The TV channel recalled that Nasrallah had threatened to fire rockets at an ammonia storage tank in the northern Israeli port city of Haifa in 2016 in the event of Israeli aggression. It also recalled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly in 2018, in which he accused the militia group of storing weapons in civilian areas in Beirut, and warned the militia that “Israel knows what you’re doing” and “will not let you get away with it”.

    In connection with the blast, Channel 13 suggested that Nasrallah was now concerned about Hezbollah being implicated in a possible international probe.

    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a rare public appearance at an Ashoura ceremony in Beirut's southern suburbs November 3, 2014
    © REUTERS / Khalil Hassan
    Hezbollah Categorically Rejects Any Blame for Beirut Blast, Calls for Army to Handle Probe
    In his speech Friday, Nasrallah categorically denied that the group had any weapons at the port, and promised that any objective investigation would show this to be the case. The militia leader proposed that the military, as an institution trusted by all sectors of Lebanese society, should be tasked with investigating the disaster, either by itself or in concert with other officials.

    Ammonium nitrate is an industrial chemical which is mainly used as an agricultural fertiliser, but which can also be volatile and highly explosive, and has been used in car bombs and improvised explosive devices by militias and terrorist groups on a budget. It’s estimated that there were up to 2,750 tonnes of the substance stored at a warehouse at Beirut’s port when the explosion took place on 4 August. The cargo was reportedly brought to the port aboard a Moldova-registered cargo ship in 2013, with the ship and its cargo abandoned by a Cyprus-based Russian businessman named Igor Grechushkin. Since that time, local authorities and courts waged a bureaucratic battle to pass responsibility for handling the potentially dangerous cargo onto one another, with unsuccessful attempts made to reexport the ammonium nitrate, hand it over to the army, or to a private explosives company.

    An aerial view taken on August 7, 2020, shows a partial view of the port of Beirut, the damaged grain silo and the crater caused by the colossal explosion three days earlier of a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years in a port warehouse, leaving scores of people dead or injured and causing devastation in the Lebanese capital. The city of Beirut can be seen in the background.
    © AFP 2020 /
    An aerial view taken on August 7, 2020, shows a partial view of the port of Beirut, the damaged grain silo and the crater caused by the colossal explosion three days earlier of a huge pile of ammonium nitrate that had languished for years in a port warehouse, leaving scores of people dead or injured and causing devastation in the Lebanese capital. The city of Beirut can be seen in the background.

    The disaster has claimed over 150 lives, with an estimated 100 people still missing, over 5,000 others injured, and as many as 300,000 residents of the Lebanese capital displaced. The blast is thought to have caused anywhere from $3 billion to $15 billion in damage, and observers estimate that it had an explosive yield of between 200 and 500 tonnes of TNT, i.e. about as much as a small tactical nuclear warhead.

    Also on Friday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Beirut could not yet rule out the possibility of foreign involvement in the disaster, including the possibility that it may have been caused by a bomb or missile.

    Topic:
    Massive Explosion Hits Beirut's Port, Leaving Dozens Dead and Thousands Injured (50)

    Related:

    Port Area Restricted in Beirut Following Deadly Explosion - Video
    Beirut Explosion: The Ship That Carried Explosive Cargo Sunk Near Ground Zero, Satellite Photos Show
    Over 40 Syrians Died in Beirut Blast, Embassy Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse