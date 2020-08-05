Russian Satellite Shows Dreadful View of Aftermath of Destructive Explosion in Beirut's Port

Russia's Roscosmos state corporation has shared satellite photos of Beirut's port before and after the apocalyptic explosion that destroyed much of the city. The photos were taken by Russia's Canopus-B satellite, developed by the All-Russia Research Institute of Electromechanics (NPP VNIIEM), and designed for remote sensing of the Earth.
Последствия взрыва в порту Бейрута 4 августа 2020 года. Фотография с российского спутника дистанционного зондирования Земли «Канопус-В» pic.twitter.com/JW5A6J4fy0— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) August 5, 2020
According to Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hassan, the death toll from the blast currently stands at 135, while roughly 5,000 others have suffered injuries.
